Welland woman shares her story after falling victim to a puppy scam
A Welland woman is sharing her story as police warn of a rise in puppy scams during the pandemic.
Linda Bailey says she and her husband started researching an online kennel in Thunder Bay after deciding to get a dog.
After looking at reviews she contacted the seller and was told a Yorkie puppy would be $900 including shipping.
After she sent the money, Bailey says the person claiming to sell the puppy began asking for more money including $3,900 for a special crate.
When she told him no, the man pressured her further, asking her "How could you be so heartless? This poor little baby's by herself!"
Bailey says the man called 5 or 6 times. At one point he even claimed to have $400 to pay toward the crate and she would only need to pay the remaining balance.
Bailey says the calls continued to come in and the man became increasingly rude and his story changed several times, including tales of a sick wife.
At one point he also claimed the dog was sick.
Since then Bailey has been in contact with the police to try and rectify the situation, but it's too late to recover the money.
Niagara Regional Police say they have seen a rise in these kind of scams recently.
Click here to listen to Bailey's full interview with Tom McConnell.
