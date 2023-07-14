Welland woman wins $1 million OLG MaxMillions prize

Laurie Dale of Welland is the MaxMillions prize winner of the June 6th Lotto Max draw.

Laurie, a 63-year-old delivery driver, is the winner of the $1 million Lotto Max prize.

She says she has been playing the lottery ever since she was old enough to do so.

“Lately, I’ve been using QUICK PICKS,” she shared, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “I guess it paid off this time!”

Laurie says she will take some time to let this win sink in. “I plan on retiring next year, so this will serve as my retirement fund. Maybe I’ll buy a new car too! I still haven’t gotten it through my head that I’m a winner,” she concluded.