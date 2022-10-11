Welland working to save mural from soon-to-be-demolished hotel

The City of Welland is working to relocate a mural on a hotel that is set to come down on Niagara Street.

City officials are working with the developer of the soon-to-be-demolished former Best Value Inn on Niagara Street to relocate the mural showing historical images of a horse pulling a sailing ship through the canal in the mid-1800s.

The Welland Mural project began in 1986 and depicts Welland's industrial and marine history, including the Welland Fair, steam engines, tugboats, and historic downtown.

Murals are found throughout the downtown area and the city's north end.

"Our city is rich in history and culture, and preserving both is important as we move forward," said Rob Axiak, director of community services. "We will look at potential locations and bring recommendations to the arts and culture advisory committee and heritage committee for their support and advice."

"We are looking forward to working with the developer to find a suitable outcome for this particular piece of art," said Axiak. "This is one of those instances when the city, community, and our development partners can work together to produce a positive result."