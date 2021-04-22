Welland working with Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities on new multisport court
Welland is getting a new multisport court thanks to Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities.
City council voted in favour of entering into an agreement with the charity to fund the Jumpstart Inclusive Multisport Court as a sub-facility with the Empire Multicourt.
Jumpstart will also install a new inclusive splash pad at the Welland International Flatwater Centre.
Some of the features of the new multisport court include:
- Sport and para sport court lines for basketball, tennis, ball hockey, volleyball, pickleball and badminton
- 6 fixed-height & 2 adjustable-height basketball nets
- Self-guided play area High contrast four-square court and Hop-scotch
- Contrasting colours to support visual impairment
- Shaded double-wide benches for improved accessibility
- Wheelchair-accessible seating and tables
- Shaded accessible bleachers
- 4 double-wide entry points
- 4 LED overhead court lights
- Cushion Comfort Plus Laykold acrylic surfacing system
