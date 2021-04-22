iHeartRadio
Welland working with Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities on new multisport court

Welland is getting a new multisport court thanks to Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities.

City council voted in favour of entering into an agreement with the charity to fund the Jumpstart Inclusive Multisport Court as a sub-facility with the Empire Multicourt.

Jumpstart will also install a new inclusive splash pad at the Welland International Flatwater Centre.

Some of the features of the new multisport court include:

  • Sport and para sport court lines for basketball, tennis, ball hockey, volleyball, pickleball and badminton
  • 6 fixed-height & 2 adjustable-height basketball nets
  • Self-guided play area High contrast four-square court and Hop-scotch 
  • Contrasting colours to support visual impairment
  • Shaded double-wide benches for improved accessibility
  • Wheelchair-accessible seating and tables
  • Shaded accessible bleachers
  • 4 double-wide entry points 
  • 4 LED overhead court lights 
  • Cushion Comfort Plus Laykold acrylic surfacing system
     

