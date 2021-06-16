Welland working with owners of Hunters Pointe Golf Course property to deal with trespassers

The city of Welland is working with the owners of the closed Hunters Pointe Golf Course property to deal with trespassing issues.

The property owners have asked for help to deal with people driving dirt bikes and ATVS on the property.

Welland City Council has now amended the parking by-law to include 289 Daimler Parkway and parking enforcement officers will be allowed access to the property to enforce the regulations.

No trespassing signs will be going up at the entrance and the exit of the property.

The fine for parking on private property without consent is $25 and trespassers can be further fined by Niagara Regional Police.