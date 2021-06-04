Wellington St N between Burlington St E and Barton St E closed beginning Monday

In order for CN Rail to complete track maintenance, Wellington St N will be fully closed between Burlington St E and Barton St E beginning Monday, June 7 at 7 am for approximately five days.

The work is expected to wrap up on or before 7 pm on Friday, June 11, 2021, weather permitting.

Motorists should follow signs for detour. Local access will be maintained.

HSR Route #4 Bayfront will be on detour in the east and westbound directions. Learn more about the detour

Businesses in the area will remain open for the duration of the work.

The City thanks motorists, pedestrians and cyclists for their patience as CN Rail completes these important infrastructure repairs.

SOURCE: CITY OF HAMILTON