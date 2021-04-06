Wellspring Niagara plans online auction

Wellspring Niagara will be hosting an online auction through Facebook and YouTube.

The 9 to 9 Auction will start Friday morning at 9 a.m. with 9 lots up for grabs.

Bids can be submitted by messaging Wellspring Niagara on Facebook or commenting, commenting on the YouTube page, or emailing phil@wellspringniagara.ca.

An auctioneer will provide regular updates on the top bids throughout the day until the event ends at 9 p.m. and the winners are announced.