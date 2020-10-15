Wellspring Niagara to receive $13,347 from Fonthill Smile Cookie campaign

Wellspring Niagara is getting over $13,300 from the Fonthill Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign.

The funds will be used to continue offering free cancer supportive care to people in Niagara.

The services include support for people living with cancer, caregivers, and family members.

Wellspring Niagara has moved many of their services online due to the pandemic, and Executive Director Ann Mantini-Celima says the funds will allow them to continue meeting their clients' needs free of charge.

The 2020 Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign raised a total of $10.56 million this year.

Local restaurant owners are presenting chosen charities with the funds throughout this month.