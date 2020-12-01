Wellspring Niagara welcomes back Starry Night special guests for free event

Wellspring Niagara is inviting some special celebrity guests to join them for a virtual charity event.

Some past favourites from the Starry Night Charity Gala will join Wellspring Niagara for a free light up celebration on Tuesday, December 15th.

Guests include Colin Mochrie and Deb McGrath, Amy Sky, Brass Transit, Pavlo, and the Mantini Sisters.

During the event, Wellspring officials will explain how their free cancer support services have been modified and maintained and members will share their stories.

The free event begins at 7 p.m. on Wellspring's Facebook and Youtube pages.