Wendy's restaurants in Niagara team up with police to giveaway 500 bike helmets

Niagara Police and Wendy's are teaming up for the 5th annual Summer Safety Campaign.

The campaign is unique to Niagara and started in partnership with Wendy's restaurant owners in the region.

Wendy's provides police officers with free Frosty coupons to give out to children who are wearing helmets and life jackets throughout the summer months.

The campaign kicks off Thursday at 11 a.m. with officers stationed at three Wendy's locations for the Summer Safety Giveaway that will see 500 bike helmets given away.

They will be at St. Catharines on Lake Street, in Niagara Falls on Lundy's Lane and in Fonthill on Highway 20.

There will be free Frosties for all children who attend that day, and Wendy’s has acquired 500 bike helmets that will be split up between the three locations to giveaway.

Children (ages 1 – 13) attending one of the three locations will receive a free bike helmet compliments of Wendy's while supplies last.