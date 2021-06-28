West Leg of Sherman Access closed beginning Monday

To safely complete rockfall protection work, the City of Hamilton will close the West Leg of the Sherman Access between the Sherman Cut and Charlton Ave E beginning Monday, July 5, 2021 for approximately six weeks.

The closure is expected to wrap up in late August, 2021.

The scope of work includes escarpment scaling of loose rocks and the installation of rockfall meshing between the Wentworth stairs and the Sherman Cut.

Motorists should take an alternate route to avoid the closure.

Access to Charlton Ave E and the Wentworth stairs will be maintained.

HSR will not be impacted as a result of this closure.

The City of Hamilton thanks motorists, pedestrians and cyclists for their patience and cooperation as we work to ensure continued public safety along the escarpment roadways.

SOURCE: CITY OF HAMILTON