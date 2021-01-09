West Lincoln appealing for residents to follow health protocols as COVID cases jump in the community

The Mayor of West Lincoln is appealing for residents to follow public health advice as COVID-19 cases jump in the township.

Mayor Dave Bylsma says while they can’t pinpoint a reason for the increase, it's important to follow health protocols.

“I appeal for residents to be patient and practice public health protocols. We can’t pinpoint a reason but it could be laxity over Christmas, seasonal darkness or the notice of a vaccine on the horizon that our numbers of cases here in West Lincoln have jumped. To be clear, the availability and process of the vaccine distribution is still in development and supply and logistics dictate vulnerable and frontline citizens go first. While we patiently wait let’s continue to safely remember our neighbours and elderly.”

The township is asking residents to stay home (except for grocery shopping and essential work), wear a mask, wash hands, maintain social distancing of a minimum of 2m or 6 feet, and keep to your household by refraining from social gatherings.

139 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Niagara on Saturday.

West Lincoln currently has 52 active cases, which is the equivalent of 36 cases per 10,000 residents.