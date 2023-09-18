West Lincoln company getting $1.7M to expand meat processing operations

A West Lincoln company is getting $1.7M from the provincial government to expand.

The Ontario government announcing today that through the Strategic Agri-Food Processing Fund, Highland Ridge in Smithville is receiving up to $1.7 million to increase meat processing capacity.

The project includes construction of a 17,932 square foot facility in West Lincoln and installation of meat processing equipment, including slicers, scales, metal detectors, smokehouse, grinders and mixers.

"As a leading meat processor in Southern Ontario, Highland Ridge is a model of innovation and economic growth in our region," said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West.

"I congratulate the de Jonge family and the hardworking team at Highland Ridge as they expand their growing operation in Smithville."

"As a division of Highland Packers in Stoney Creek, the new Highland Ridge facility in Smithville will provide our growing operation with the space needed to continue producing our naturally smoked and ready to eat meat products," said Marinus de Jonge, President of Highland Packers.