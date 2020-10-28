West Lincoln Council reprimands Mayor Dave Bylsma

West Lincoln Council has reprimanded the mayor for comments made during discussions on the Pride Flag and the Black Lives Matter movement.

An integrity commissioner's report found Mayor Dave Bylsma broke the Code of Conduct three times.

Some of the comments at issue included asking '...what are they still fighting for?' and claiming that he would be the one holding an 'all lives matter' sign during a Black Lives Matter rally.

Bylsma's legal counsel, Asher Honickman, responded to the findings, arguing that the report was problematic because the bulk of the work was done by Daria Peregoudova, a member of the Integrity Commissioner's team, and not John Mascarin, the head of the team, himself.

Mascarin says he was consulted throughout the process and his associates commonly conduct the investigations.

Mascarin also refuted Honickman's stance that the integrity commissioner cannot recommend sensitivity training, citing legal precedent and provisions within the Code of Conduct.

Council ultimately decided on a formal reprimand and will require the mayor undergo sensitivity training.

Councillor Harold Jonker was the only member of council to vote against the motion.

Council will also be working on a new flag raising policy.