West Lincoln Councillor broke code of conduct by accepting food, fuel and lodging at 'Freedom Rally'

A West Lincoln Councillor is in hot water for attending the 'Freedom Convoy' rally.

An integrity commissioner found Councillor Harold Jonker broke the code of conduct while attending the rally in Ottawa by accepting free gas and food in return for his attendance.

The IC report directed council to have Jonker account for the value of food and fuel given to him, and his supporters, during his time at the rally, and then provide proof that the funds have been reimbursed.

Council voted 5-1 in favour of recommendations presented by the Commissioner, including having Jonker's pay docked for 30-days, and other actions.

Prior to council voting, Jonker was able to make a statement.

Jonker says he didn't go to the rally as a town councillor, but rather as a truck driver and owner of the trucking company, Jonker Trucking.

"I did not personally receive any gifts or benefits from people in this township. If anything Jonker Trucking, which I own, lost money and continues to not function in a way it would like."

He says he did not receive lodging or fuel as a town councillor but as a truck driver.

"I paid for my own lodging and fuel. Food, yes, I received coffee, breakfast and hamburgers."

Jonker says it will be impossible to calculate the costs of the food.

"If I as an owner of a business and elder of my church... if I receive a meal do you want a report back? This has nothing to do with me being a councillor."

The integrity commissioner says Jonker admitted he was representing people who were being impacted by COVID-19 rules, and he clearly was a representative of the municipality at the rally.