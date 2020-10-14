iHeartRadio
West Lincoln councillor resigns

chris coady

A town councillor in West Lincoln is calling it quits. 

Town Clerk Joanne Scime confirming Ward 2 councillor Christopher Coady submitted his resignation today. 

The resignation will be formally accepted at Monday's Administration/Finance/Fire committee meeting and will be ratified by Council on October 26th. 

Coady picked up the second Ward 2 seat with 558 votes in the 2018 municipal election.  

No reason was given for his resignation and CKTB news has reached out to the councillor for comment. 
 

