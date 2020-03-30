West Lincoln Fire helping to deliver necessities
West Lincoln Fire is stepping up to help community members get the supplies they need.
The fire department has announced a partnership with Smithville Foodland and Stanpac to deliver groceries right to the door.
Orders can be placed Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. by phone (905-957-3374) or email (smithvillefoodlanddeliveries@gmail.com).
Orders placed before 1 p.m. will be delivered the same day, anything after 1 p.m. will be delivered the next day.
All orders must be paid for by credit card, but there is no charge for deliveries.
Check out what West Lincoln Fire is doing to encourage people to stay home! pic.twitter.com/6VHmtVPR4k— West Lincoln Fire (@WestLincolnFD) March 29, 2020
