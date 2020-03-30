West Lincoln Fire helping to deliver necessities

West Lincoln Fire is stepping up to help community members get the supplies they need.

The fire department has announced a partnership with Smithville Foodland and Stanpac to deliver groceries right to the door.

Orders can be placed Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. by phone (905-957-3374) or email (smithvillefoodlanddeliveries@gmail.com).

Orders placed before 1 p.m. will be delivered the same day, anything after 1 p.m. will be delivered the next day.

All orders must be paid for by credit card, but there is no charge for deliveries.