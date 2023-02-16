West Lincoln and Thorold Fire working to end carbon-monoxide deaths

West Lincoln Fire and Thorold Fire are working to bring carbon monoxide-related deaths down to zero.

A partnership was announced today between the communities, Enbridge Gas, and the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council.

This year, Enbridge has invested $250,000 in Safe Community Project Zero, and over the past 14 years, the program has provided more than 76,000 alarms to Ontario fire departments.

West Lincoln Fire received 204, and Thorold received 228 combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms through the program today.

When properly installed and maintained, combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms help provide the early warning to safely escape from a house fire or carbon monoxide exposure.

Carbon monoxide is a toxic, odourless gas that is a by-product of incomplete combustion of many types of common fuels.

“One of the most effective ways to protect yourself and your family from the dangers of fire and carbon monoxide is to ensure that you have working smoke and CO alarms installed. In 2022, 133 Ontarians lost their lives in fires. Working smoke/CO alarms can mean the difference between the loss of property or the tragic loss of life when fires occur."

Tim Hofsink, Acting Fire Chief

“Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are the most important tool in keeping people safe. Every home in Thorold that has a fuel fired appliance must have at least one carbon monoxide alarm outside its sleeping areas and all homes must have a working smoke alarm on every level of their house. We are very grateful to Enbridge and the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council for this great program and the donation of these combination alarms. This will help us ensure that Thorold residents in need have the required alarms installed in order to be properly protected in the case of a fire or carbon monoxide-related emergency,” says Fire Chief Terry Dixon.