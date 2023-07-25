West Lincoln introduces new animal control bylaw banning exotic pets

West Lincoln is clamping down on exotic animals in the town.

Council approving a new animal control by law that puts a ban on a number of things like snakes, crocodiles, big cats and other animals.

Executive Director of the SPCA and Humane Society John Greer says much of the region has never had an in depth animal control by law.

Click HERE to listen to Greer discuss the new rules on The Drive.

Along with the long list of prohibited animals - the new by law also improves the rules around animal care.