West Lincoln looking at allowing backyard chickens

West Lincoln is debating whether or not to allow residents to have chickens in their backyards.

Officials say a public discussion will be held to see if residents think it's a good idea to permit chickens on a small scale basis in residential areas.

Supporters of backyard chickens have cited benefits related to mental health, sustainability, food quality, ethical animal treatment and alleviation of poverty.

Those who oppose backyard chickens are worried about disease, odour, noise and the potential for attracting predators.

A public meeting will be held Monday, February 12, at 6:30 p.m. at Council Chambers in Smithville.

Officials are taking written comments now. You are asked to email jpaylove@westlincoln.ca referencing File No. 1601-002-24 by 4 p.m. Friday, February 2, 2024.

If you are interested in speaking at the meeting, you can contact the Township Deputy Clerk, Justin Paylove, at jpaylove@westlincoln.ca or 905-957-3346 ext. 5129 to register.



An online survey will be available until March 15, 2024, at 12 p.m. Click here to access the survey.