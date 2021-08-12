West Lincoln man and teenager arrested after OPP officer injured while trying to make arrest

A man and a teenager from West Lincoln are facing charges after an OPP officer was injured while trying to make an arrest in Dunnville.

OPP officials say the officer was trying to arrest the driver of a stolen pickup truck on August 7th when the driver fled from the area, hitting the officer and several vehicles in a parking lot of a business.

The officer was taken to hospital for treatment.

On Monday, the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad arrested two suspects in Hamilton.

Officers have charged 28 year old Daniel Robert Groulx with failure to stop after an accident, two counts of prohibited driving, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, two counts of assault with a weapon, obstructing police, mischief over $5,000, two counts of failure to comply with probation order, two counts of failing to comply with release order, and two counts of driving while suspended.

A 15 year old from West Lincoln was also charged with two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and obstructing police.