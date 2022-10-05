iHeartRadio
West Lincoln Memorial Hospital back to delivering babies


There are babies being born at West Lincoln Memorial once again.

On Monday the Grimsby hospital welcomed the arrival of the first baby born at the site in several months.

Back in December of 2021 the hospital began redirecting patients to St.Catharines due to a number of issues including staffing shortages and the pandemic.

The obstetrics department reopened fully on Monday and the midwives have also returned to the hospital.

West Lincoln Memorial expects about 750 babies to be born at the site in the next year.

