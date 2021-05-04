West Lincoln officials report highest number of COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

West Lincoln officials are asking residents to continue adhering to COVID-19 protocols as the township reports the highest number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

In a release, representatives recognize people are tired and frustrated with new business practices and hygiene measures, but say the situation is a reminder as to why the procedures are needed.

According to the latest data from Niagara Region Public Health, West Lincoln has 78 active cases.

The data shows West Lincoln has the third lowest number of active cases in Niagara per 10,000 people with 49.3.

The only two lower areas are Niagara-On-The-Lake with 42.4 active cases per 10,000 people, and Fort Erie with 39.3 active cases per 10,000 people.

Welland is listed as having the highest number of active infections per 10,000 people with 101.9 - far above the next highest municipality, Thorold with 86.8.

West Lincoln Councillor Cheryl Ganann encourages everyone to get vaccinated when they can.

Mayor Dave Bylsma did not include a statement in the release. He recently made headlines after defying the provincial Stay-At-Home order and speaking at an anti-lockdown rally in St. Catharines.

He was voted off West Lincoln's Emergency Operations Centre shortly after his appearance and has received a court summons.

courtesy Township of West Lincoln