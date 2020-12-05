West Lincoln roundabout intentionally damaged

Niagara Regional Police officers believe the roundabout in West Lincoln has been intentionally damaged.

At about 7:30am on Friday, an officer was on general patrol on Highway 20 approaching the roundabout at at South Grimsby Road 6 in West Lincoln.

The officer came across the fresh damage to the roundabout.

The investigation determined that earlier in the morning, a vehicle intentionally drove through the centre of the roundabout multiple times.

They also determined through witnesses that a similar intentional drive through of the roundabout may have also occurred on December 4, 2020 at approximately 2:00pm

There were significant ruts, several young trees were toppled, and there appeared to be damage to an automatic irrigation system.

The suspect vehicle may be a lifted 4x4, possibly a pickup truck. The suspect vehicle is believed to have left the area southbound on South Grimsby Road 6.

Damage to the roundabout landscaping is estimated to be in excess of $7500.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is asked to contact the investigating officer by calling 905-688-4111, extension 1009488.