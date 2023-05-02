West Lincoln trying something new by hosting two plant markets

West Lincoln is trying something new by hosting two plant markets.

The West Lincoln Farmers' Market will be hosting the events on May 16th and 23rd, from 3 to 7 p.m.

It will be set up just outside the West Lincoln Community Centre, at 177 West Street, in Smithville, and feature flowers, vegetable plants, seeds plus other sweet treats from local vendors.

The Smithville Garden Club will also be selling perennials, annuals, shrubs and small trees.

The first regular Farmers’ Market of the season will be outside the West Lincoln Community Centre on Tuesday, June 13, from 3 to 7 p.m.

“West Niagara is home to some of the best farms, greenhouses and vineyards in the province. Our new Plant Markets present another great opportunity for the West Lincoln Farmers’ Market to continue growing and connecting our community to the wonderful locally grown goods available to them.” Bev Hendry, CAO

“May is still early in the growing season. While the produce may not be plentiful as of yet, our West Lincoln Farmers’ Market vendors still have a great variety of seeds and seedlings to help you get your gardens ready. We are also so pleased for the chance to feature the Smithville Garden Club.” Michelle Seaborn, Farmers’ Market Coordinator