West Lincoln votes for change and votes Ganann in

West Lincoln will have a new mayor.

Cheryl Ganann beat incumbent Mayor Dave Bylsma for the Mayor's position.

Ganann is a councillor for Ward 3, while Bylsma was looking for a back-to-back term as mayor.

Greg Stephens also threw his hat in the race.

Bylsma attracted national attention for his anti-COVID vaccine stance, and involvement with various protests including the 'Freedom Convoy'.

Prior to COVID, Bylsma was in hot water after the Township failed to fly the Pride Flag.

Ganann has said she wants to bring more inclusivity to West Lincoln.

Here are the winners for town council:

Ward 1: Jason Trombetta, Mike Rehner

Ward 2: Joann Chechalk, Shelly Ann Bradaric

Ward 3: William Reilly, Terry Bell

Albert Witteveen will also return as the regional councilor for West Lincoln.