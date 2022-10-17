West Lincoln will welcome Santa with Merry and Bright evening parade

The West Lincoln Santa Claus Parade is returning for its 32nd year.

It will be held Saturday November 26th at 5 p.m. starting at the West Lincoln Community Centre and ending at the Village Square Mall.

Applicants are being asked to light up their floats and contribute to the "Merry and Bright" theme.

A free skate, sponsored by the Parade Committee, will then take place from 7-8 p.m.

