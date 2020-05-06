West Lincoln woman charged with careless driving after serious crash in Grimsby
A driver was taken to an out of region trauma centre after a serious crash in Grimsby.
Niagara Regional Police officials say the crash between a parked trailer and a blue Chevrolet Malibu happened yesterday afternoon at 4:40 p.m.
The 25 year old West Lincoln woman driving the Malibu suffered what is believed to be serious injuries.
She has been charged with careless driving.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with more information is asked to call the NRP.
