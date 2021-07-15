West Niagara high school gets official nod from province to proceed with construction
Ontario has officially approved the construction of a new high school in Beamsville.
The $50.4 million provincial investment will go towards building a new public high school on the border of Lincoln and Grimsby.
The new school, which replaces three others in the west-end of the region, will feature a community theatre, a greenhouse, French immersion, agricultural programs and other amenities.
"After a decade of school closures in rural Ontario, our government knows that families in West Niagara deserve modern and accessible classrooms,” said Education Minister, Stephen Lecce.
1500 students are expected to attend the school, which is slated to open in September of 2022.
-
Niagara's Mobile ClosetNiagara’s Mobile Closet are trying their best to recycle & reuse clothing. Tom talks to Pam Nicholson Board Chair with Niagara's Mobile Closet
-
Greg David TV-eh.com (July 15, 2021)Emmy nominations with greg david, tv-eh.com, via streamyard
-