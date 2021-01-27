West Niagara High School still scheduled for 2022 opening following site clean up

A new 'super' high school in West Niagara is still scheduled to open in September of 2022.

Director of Education for the District School Board of Niagara, Warren Hoshizaki says once the tender for construction is finalized, construction on the school will begin.

Local newspaper 'NewsNow' featured a front-page story detailing issues at the site, saying the 'school money pit will get deeper' and reporting the DSBN was already over budget by $12M for unexpected remediation work.

Hoshizaki did not answer any specific financial questions about the project to CKTB, but confirmed there were more materials to clean-up than originally estimated by consultants.

He says the land is now cleaned up, safe, and is ready to welcome a brand new DSBN school.

“The school will offer modern facilities to benefit and enhance student learning. It will have a greenhouse, a synthetic turf field with an 8-lane running track, and a range of industry-standard technology equipment for programs like construction, culinary, cosmetology and more.”

The 'mega' high school will replace Grimsby Secondary School, Beamsville High, and the now closed South Lincoln High School in Smithville, which closed in 2017/2018.

West Niagara Secondary School will be located on Highway 8/or King Street near the YMCA in Grimsby.

The school already has an active social media account, which Tweeted today it will offer French Immersion.

WNSS will offer French Immersion-a long standing program with fabulous students and teachers. More than ten Immersion courses offered in house each year - French language, Junior Science, History, Geography, Drama, Law, Biology, Civics/Careers and more! DM for more info — West Niagara 2022 (@WestNiagara2022) January 27, 2021

“We’re always working to establish community partnerships that will enhance our future school,” said West Niagara Secondary School’s appointed principal, Mat Miller. “For example, we believe bringing a 750-seat Performing Arts Theatre to our community will benefit students, and community members as well. We’ve started fundraising efforts for the theatre, and we’re hopeful that soon we will be able to get approval from the province to build a theatre that students, and our whole community, can be proud of.”