West Nile Virus found in mosquitos from Niagara Falls, St. Catharines and Thorold

Niagara Region Public Health says they have their first confirmation of West Nile Virus in mosquitoes this year.

Public Health says the mosquitoes that tested positive were found in Niagara Falls, St. Catharines and Thorold.

They add that all residents should take the necessary precautions which include Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks and shoes when outdoors, Whenever you use mosquito repellent, apply a product containing DEET or Icaridin, and carefully read and follow the manufacturer's directions, Drain any areas of standing or stagnant water on your property on a regular basis, including bird baths, old tires, pails, toys and wheelbarrows, and Make sure all windows and doors in your home have screens that are in good condition.

To date, in the Niagara region, no human cases have been reported to Public Health.

Residents with inquiries about WNV can call 905-688-8248, ext. 7590, or 1-888-505-6074.

