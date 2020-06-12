Westbound lanes of the LINC closed this weekend

A head's up to drivers planning to travel this weekend - the westbound side of the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway will be closed.

The westbound lanes will be closed for the entire weekend starting at 1 p.m. this afternoon until 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Last weekend the same thing happened in the eastbound lanes.

Crews will be conducting asphalt spot repairs, clearing catch basins, repairing signs, and replacing lane markings.

This weekend's closure will be in effect from the Red Hill Valley Parkway to Highway 403 in the west end.

Access to the Highway 403 onramps and the Rousseaux Street offramp will be reduced to one lane with access from the Golf Links Road onramps.