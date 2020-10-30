UPDATE | Westbound QEW in Oakville now open following deadly crash
The westbound QEW has reopened following a deadly crash in Oakville earlier this morning.
The ramp from the WB 403 to the QEW is still closed at this time.
One person was killed in the multi-vehicle collision involving a school bus on the QEW in Oakville this morning.
OPP say it happened shortly before 8 a.m. on the westbound QEW just west of Ford Drive.
Police said a school bus with students on it was involved in the crash, however no students were injuried.