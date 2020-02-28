Western New York Diocese filing for bankruptcy amid sex abuse allegations



After being hit with hundreds of lawsuits from the alleged victims of sexual abuse at the hands of clergy, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has filed for bankruptcy protection.

This comes amid allegations of clergy misconduct that required Vatican intervention and the resignation of a bishop.

The western New York Diocese is the second in the state to file for Chapter 11, after the Rochester Diocese went bankrupt in September.

Interim Bishop Edward Scharfenberger will hold a press conference at 1:00 this afternoon.

A law firm representing some of the victims says by filing for bankruptcy the diocese won't have to release the names or information pertaining to predator priests.

The church also won't have to explain what or when it knew about the abuse allegations.