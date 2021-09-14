Western University investigating 4 sex assault complaints and online allegations over 30 cases
Western University says it has received four formal complaints of sexual violence from students over the past week, even as it looks into additional allegations made on social media over the weekend.
The London, Ont., university says it has removed students from residence and facilitated arrest in connection with the four official complaints, but gave no further details on those measures.
It says the cases don't seem to be connected with each other, or with the allegations made on social media.
London police said Monday they received two reports regarding sexual assaults on campus last week.
The police service also said it was investigating online allegations of sexual assaults at Western's Medway-Sydenham Hall over the weekend, but had received no formal reports regarding those alleged incidents.
Meanwhile, the school also confirmed that an 18-year-old who died after being assaulted near campus over the weekend was a student.
Police say Gabriel Neil was found seriously injured in the the early hours of Saturday morning, and died the next day.
The suspect, 21-year old Aliyan Ahmed, has been charged with manslaughter.
Western says the person charged was not a student.
