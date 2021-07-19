Western University research group says five tornadoes touched down in Ontario Thursday

A research group out of Western University says Barrie wasn't the only place hit by a twister on Thursday.



The Northern Tornadoes Project found five tornadoes touched down in southern Ontario that afternoon.



The organization says the tornadoes all had maximum wind speeds in the EF-2 range, between 180 and 220 kilometres per hour.



The tornado in Barrie was by far the most devastating, tearing through a residential neighbourhood and sending 10 people to hospital.