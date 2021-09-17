Western University students to walk out of class at noon today amid sexual assault investigations

In protest of what they call a "culture of misogyny'' on campus, students at Western University in London, Ontario are set to walk out of class today at noon.



The students say they'll be speaking out about how the school has handled a series of sexual assault allegations.



Police say four women have come forward with formal complaints about being sexually assaulted on campus.



There is also an ongoing investigation into social media allegations of mass drugging and sexual assaults at a campus residence during orientation week.