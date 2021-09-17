Western University students walk out of class to protest 'culture of misogyny'

Hundreds of students at Western University have walked out of classes to protest what they call a ``culture of misogyny'' on campus after a series of sexual assault allegations surfaced in recent days.

A large crowd has gathered outside the London, Ont., school's University College building where some students have written ``love letters to survivors.''

Western and London police have said four women have come forward with formal complaints about being sexually assaulted on campus recently.

Police are also investigating allegations made on social media of mass drugging and sexual assaults at the Medway-Sydenham Hall residence on campus during orientation week.

The force has said no one has come forward with a formal complaint on those online allegations.

Western announced yesterday that it will require students in residence to take training sessions on sexual violence and consent as it works to address what it describes as a problematic campus culture.

