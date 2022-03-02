WestJet Airlines to buy Sunwing

WestJet Airlines Ltd. is acquiring Sunwing Airlines Inc., sources say, as competition in the Canadian travel market heats up.

Crystal Hill, vice-president of CUPE 4070, the union that represents WestJet flight attendants, says executives informed her that the purchase announcement would be going ahead today. The acquisition was confirmed by another source.

Terms of the acquisition remain unclear, with a virtual town hall between management and employees planned today in Calgary, where WestJet is based.

Both airlines are privately held. Toronto-based Sunwing is controlled by the Hunter family and WestJest was purchased by Onex Corp. in 2019.

The acquisition would increase WestJet's flight footprint to sun destinations and European cities after what has been a tough two years for the airline and travel industries.

The federal government last month lifted its advisory against international travel and several airlines are currently hiring.