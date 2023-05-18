WestJet cancels 100 flights today with pilot strike deadline approaching

WestJet is cancelling more than 100 flights today after talks with the pilots' union hit an impasse, jeopardizing travel plans for thousands of passengers ahead of the May long weekend.

Former Air Canada chief operating officer Duncan Dee says most travellers on regional routes will not be affected, but those flying major arteries between Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto may well have to make other plans.

Some 18,00 pilots at the carrier and its Swoop subsidiary are poised to walk off the job as of 3 a.m. mountain time after the Air Line Pilots Association served a strike notice Monday.