WestJet cutting jobs and flights

WestJet is cutting jobs and reducing the number of flights it has in an attempt to stay afloat amid the pandemic.

The travel industry has been hammered since COVID-19 hit in March and recently announced changes requiring anyone entering Canada requiring a negative covid test kicking in yesterday have made it even tougher.

WestJet says up to 1,000 employees will be furloughed, temporarily laid off, put on unpaid leave or have their hours cut as a result of new travel rules from the federal government.

The airline also said it will cut up to 30 per cent of its capacity for February and March.