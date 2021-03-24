WestJet plans to restore Canadian routes suspended due to COVID-19

WestJet planes will be travelling to Atlantic Canada and Quebec airports again.

The company announced it is restoring flights to Charlottetown, Fredericton, Moncton, Sydney, and Quebec City after delaying service due to the pandemic.

Flights will be reinstated between June 24th to June 30th.

The route between St. John's and Toronto was indefinitely suspected in October, but will resume June 24th.

President and CEO Ed Sims says WestJet's focus is on a safe restart to air travel and asks the federal and provincial governments to work with them to provide clarity and certainty to Canadians.