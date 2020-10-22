WestJet/Swoop announce new refund policy

WestJet says it will now offer refunds to passengers whose travel plans were cancelled because of COVID-19.

The Calgary-based airline announced the change in policy yesterday.

It says all customers who had flights cancelled by WestJet and Swoop as a result of the pandemic are eligible.

In a statement CEO Ed Sims says "We have heard loud and clear from the travelling public that in this COVID world they are looking for reassurance on two fronts: the safest possible travel environment; and refunds."

Starting Nov. 2, the company will be reaching out to affected guests but cautions there is a backlog, so it will take at least six to nine months for all the refunds to be processed.