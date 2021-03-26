Wet, windy morning as Niagara is under a special weather statement and wind warning

It's going to be a wet, windy morning in Niagara.

A special weather statement and wind warning are still in effect for the region today as thunderstorms continue to rumble.

Most parts of Niagara can expect 20 - 40 mm of rainfall today, but some areas may receive up to 50 mm before the rain tapers off this afternoon.

Strong winds will also batter the region with the gusts reaching up to 100 km/hr near the eastern end of Lake Erie.

The winds are expected to ease up through the afternoon.

The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority is warning people along the shoreline of potential flooding.

Although water levels were well below the critical thresholds yesterday afternoon the water was expected to raise by 1.5 m.

The water levels are expected to peak this afternoon and diminish through the evening.