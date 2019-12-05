What happened inside a Welland home that left a woman with serious, life-threatening injuries?

Police say a woman has suffered life threatening injuries following an incident at a home in Welland.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Garner Rd and Asher St at 6:30 this morning.

When officers arrived, a 29-year-old woman was discovered with serious injuries.

She was transported to a local hospital for treatment before being air-lifted to an out-of-town hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is now ongoing by detectives with 3 District (Welland) Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB).

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers 1 (800) 222-TIPS.

Police have not said how the woman was hurt, or if there are any suspects arrested or being sought.