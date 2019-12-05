What happened inside a Welland home that left a woman with serious, life-threatening injuries?
Police say a woman has suffered life threatening injuries following an incident at a home in Welland.
Officers were called to a home in the area of Garner Rd and Asher St at 6:30 this morning.
When officers arrived, a 29-year-old woman was discovered with serious injuries.
She was transported to a local hospital for treatment before being air-lifted to an out-of-town hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is now ongoing by detectives with 3 District (Welland) Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB).
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers 1 (800) 222-TIPS.
Police have not said how the woman was hurt, or if there are any suspects arrested or being sought.
-
5PM
A new #AlltheChairsMen story about the scheme to get Carmen D'Angelo hired as Niagara Region CAO, The Standard Reporter Grant LaFleche. The Late Roundtable with Chris Lowes and Reverend Martha J Lockwood.
-
4PM
Mario De Divitis on the formerly Gord's Place Christmas Day dinner -- BACK ON! Polytechnique: It's been 30 years since the shooting that killed 14 women, we talk to Jennifer Gauthier, Executive Director of Women’s Place of South Niagara.
-
3PM
YOUR CALLS. USA vs Donald J.Trump vs CANADA vs US vs YOU. Public high school teachers will hold another one-day strike next week. Shootout in Florida. Terror charges for Guelph man.