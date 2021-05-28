What kind of outdoor space would you like to see created on James St. in St. Catharines?

The City of St. Catharines wants the public's input on what it should do with a piece of land in the downtown core.

Officials are looking at James Street, from King Street to Church Street, as a possible site for an outdoor gathering space.

Options ranging from a tree-lined green corridor with the road opened to pedestrians, a patio area with vendors, or an open-air event space have been floated around.

An online survey has been created for you the weigh in.

Officials say since the road has been identified for reconstruction, and, along with surrounding public land such as the James Street lawn of City Hall, and the St. Catharines Public Library Courtyard, there is opportunity to create a unique and inclusive public space for residents and visitors alike.

“Shared outdoor spaces are critical in efforts to create a dynamic, walkable, and liveable downtown. They provide the opportunity for outdoor enjoyment and socialization in denser urban areas and tie together entertainment, service and retail amenities into a larger community destination,” said Director of Planning and Building Services Tami Kitay. “We want residents to help us in this vision of a vibrant downtown core for people to work, play, live and visit in.”