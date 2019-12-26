What's open and closed, Boxing Day

With all of the shopping happening today, there are some closures to keep in mind.

All banks and government offices are closed for Boxing Day.

There is also no Canada Post delivery.

St. Catharines Transit and Niagara Falls Transit are running on holiday hours for Boxing Day.

There is no service today for Welland Transit.

Garbage collection has been deferred by one day starting on Christmas Day.

Some good news, the region is allowing residents to place one extra bag or can of garbage out the week following Christmas without a tag.