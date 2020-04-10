What's open and closed in Niagara for Good Friday

Most stores are closed today across Niagara, however in keeping with the Retail Business Holiday Act a few grocery stores in Niagara Falls have opted to remain open.

Walmart, FreshCo, Sobeys, Lococco's and Commisso's will be open today, and Walmart will also remain open on Easter Sunday.

On Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford stated front line workers deserved a much needed break and mandated that grocery stores and pharmacies will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, but communities with the bylaw exemption in place could choose to remain open.

Residents whould also keep in mind some service changes for Niagara Region Transit and Niagara Specialized Transit.

Both systems will not be operating today, but there will be service on Monday April 13th.

You can find all the holiday hours on the Region's website.

Also keep in mind garbage, recycling and organic collection will continue to run on your usual day.

Niagara Region landfills will be open this weekend but will focus on providing essential services.

Hours will vary, check the holiday hours page on the Region’s website before you visit a landfill for the most up-to-date hours.

And, just a reminder Community Care for St. Catharines and Thorold is closed today for Good Friday.

Services will resume on Tuesday, April 14.