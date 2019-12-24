What's open and closed leading up to Christmas Day

If you still have some last-minute running around to do, here's a look at what's open.

TRANSIT:

Most transit services in the region are running on full regular hours for Christmas Eve; St Catharines Transit ends at 7:50 p.m. and Welland finishes at 7 p.m.

No transit services are running on Christmas Day, however WEGO red and blue line service is available in Niagara Falls.

SHOPPING:

Many Shoppers Drug Mart locations will still be open, however most major grocery stores will be closed Christmas Day.

All major shopping centres in Niagara will be closed on Christmas Day.

All Beer Store & LCBO locations are closed Christmas Day.

GARBAGE COLLECTION:

Starting on Christmas Day (Wednesday) Collection is deferred by a day.

Keep in mind, the region is allowing residents to place on extra bag or can of garbage out the week following Christmas without a tag.