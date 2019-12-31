What's open and closed, New Years

Plenty of closures and adjusted hours leading up to the New Year.

There is no transit service on New Years Day, however the Niagara Falls WEGO red and blue line will be in service.

LCBO and Beer Stores on New Years Eve are open until 6 p.m. Both are closed January 1st.

Most major grocery stores and shopping centres will be closed New Years Day.

Many Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be open on New Years Day, but not all.

The Niagara Falls Wal-Mart Supercentre will be open on New Years Day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre is open to 1 p.m. on the 31st and closed New Years Day.

St. Catharines City Hall and the Niagara Region government offices will be closing December 31st at 1 p.m.

Both will be closed New Years Day. Regular hours resume January 2nd.